KP CM’s threat to storm Islamabad a serious matter: Saad Rafique

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader and former minister Khawaja Saad Rafique has said Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur’s threat to storm Islamabad is a very serious matter.

Saad Rafiq on social media website X (formerly Twitter) said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government had been making attacks on the federal capital in the past to capture Islamabad. “However, PTI got nothing and it resulted in creating chaos, hatred and economic destruction,” he said. He said, “If the anarchists attack Islamabad to occupy it this time too, it will become impossible for them to return as rulers.” The PML-N leader said the dirty politics of violence, arson and ransacking would not work now and fascist behavior would not be tolerated anymore. He said the PTI must be rational in its behaviour and avoid causing another May 9 to happen.