I have a film and a serial as my dream projects: Asad Jabal

Daily Times caught up with Asad Jabal, the director who has given some of the most popular serials to Pakistan such as ‘Parchaayi’, ‘Band Khirkiyan’, ‘Sangdil’, ‘Mera Rab Waris’ and ‘Malal-e-Yaar’.

The director talked about his perspective as a storyteller, his dream projects and his hobbies.

Tell us about your first venture into media. How did it begin for you?

I used to be a hooligan sort of a boy with an artistic mind who was interested in editing and camera-work from the start. I am from Baluchistan and back in my young age, there was a production house there which would operate from China. I worked with that production house as an assistant director for quite a long time and then continued for the good. Then I went to NCA and a few years back, I also took a few courses on film-making and related stuff from American University of Dubai. My first project as a director was “Dhoop Chaaun” which I made for PTV in the early 2000s which gained a lot of popularity. However, I am not only a director but a DOP and a writer as well.

Name some of your projects as a writer.

I wrote “Akeli Aurat” and a couple of short films as well. My film “The Seeker” also won an award for the best film in 2010.

Which project of yours turned out to be your breakthrough?

‘Parchaayi’ for Hum TV was a serial which gave me recognition as a director in the field. Apart from that, my serial ‘Sangdil’ also went quite popular and brought a lot of people back towards Geo TV.

Did you have any idea that ‘Sangdil’ and ‘Mera Rab Waris’ for Geo TV would gain so much popularity or was it a surprise for you?

I was more than hopeful because the scripts of these serials were amazing with skilfully crafted characters. It was a difficult job, however, to execute those characters because the scripts incorporated a lot of eye movements as well between characters. I am glad that things turned out to be good despite all these difficulties.

To whom does the real story of the serial belong in this era in which writers blame the directors, the directors the producers and the producers the channel owners?

What is required is an acceptance of the flaws in any project and the celebration of its success. When a project flops, it’s not the responsibility of one person but of many people. These days, TV projects are sold even before they are sent on air and at times, the seller and the buyer is the same person, resulting in a lot of compromise on the quality.

What is your stance as a director?

A play without life does not look good on screen. Dramas are always made for the society and have the ability to change mindsets. When you make a drama with the objective in mind that you are making it for the society, then a Pakistani drama must have filial relations, family values and a respect for all kinds of relations. These are the aspects which should be covered in an artistic manner and should not be forgotten. This life, which has to come to an end one day, feels good when it is spent with family members but people have stopped realizing it in the current chaotic era.

Do you choose actors after reading the script or do you have performers in mind before starting a project?

Characterization takes place while reading the script, during which you observe everything from a character’s attitude and psychology to its dialogues. Then you paint a picture in your mind and brainstorm whether you have observed a resembling person around you or not. The rest is left to the actors who you then choose who are so good when it comes to Pakistani drama industry. You just have to guide them a bit and they execute the rest of it in a marvellous way.

Have you made your dream project or is it still pending?

It is still pending, I actually have two dream projects, a film named “Mohabbat Uploading” and a serial named “Izzat”. And I have started working on them.

Are these your upcoming projects?

They will not be out very soon. One of my upcoming projects might include a serial for GEO TV.

What do you do in your free time when you aren’t directing?

I am either editing or reading. I love reading novels and books of general knowledge.

What is the most important thing to be considered while directing a play?

The quality of a play when it is depicted on-screen matters the most. I have worked with a lot of producers but I must say that Abdullah Kadwani and Asad Qureshi are two people who never compromise on this. They are professional and sincere to their work which is visible from their involvement in the project.

The writer is a freelance journalist and can be reached at m.ali_aquarius85@yahoo.com. He Tweets at @Muhamma40297238