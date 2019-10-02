Shy to a century in the UN

Criticising someone is the easiest thing to do. However, constructive criticism is the toughest and trickiest. This statement applies in every context.

Recently, our Prime Minister (PM) delivered a ‘famous and fabulous’ speech at 74thUnited Nation’s general assembly. Let us analyse the address. The tone and delivery were fantastic. Our PM, after two past premiers Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto (ZAB) and Benazir Bhutto (BB), has got that inspiring and enchanting tone, style and the bravery.

However, the content could still have been further prioritised and influencing. The speech commenced with the burning issues of the environment and money-laundering. Both are suffocating us: because they are the root of several other issues, including economic instability. These two issues deserved one-third of the time. Both were excellent entry points, and the UN was a suitable platform to raise a voice against the evildoers.

Since the 2000s, our country is witnessing massive environmental catastrophes: earthquakes 2005, floods, famines, heatwaves, the recent earthquakes. Who is responsible for them? At least, not only us. The world has contributed more than us into global warming. China, the USA, India and Russia stand top four contributors into global warming. For their unchecked actions, we are suffering. Our citizens are dying. Our prime minister could have raised the voice that the responsible countries shall pay the price, not the aid, to Pakistan. We need the price of such idiotic steps and actions that other countries have committed to achieving their vested interests. We do not need aid, we are not begging, but we need what is ours. That was important to inform them about our dealings with their caused effects.

Secondly, our premier highlighted the chronic issue of money-laundering, but it needed an illustration that not the doer, but the protector is equally responsible. Why do such countries provide abode to our corrupt politicians, elites – who after eating the flesh of country, preserve it in other countries? Those countries also eat that flesh. Such countries are nothing but vultures. Those countries should return that flesh and stop receiving any further if they want to see Pakistan and countries like Pakistan to stand on their feet.

It was necessary to educate them the way money-laundering sucks remaining blood of the country. No rocket science is needed to comprehend that if the looted, corrupted money – offshore companies – returns to Pakistan, we will not beg in front of any International Monetary Fund (IMF), the World Bank. However, we can build our country with those resources, which otherwise play a considerable role in the building of other countries.

Understanding the present and the past geopolitics is equally indispensable. Time has come to comprehend the issues holistically and then prioritise accordingly

The rest issues are alarming, challenging and the backbone, too. I am never claiming that they do not deserve a discussion and value, but I am saying that if we are in a stable and prosperous situation, then we can sort things out on our own. It goes without saying that we can support the needy when we are in a position to support. Through wearing an oxygen mask first, we can not only save one or two, but our efforts will have a trickle-down effect.

If our leader could have argued intensely on such lines, we could have made an extraordinary impact on the global scale. We must understand that other countries remember what we have forgotten about our country. They remember our treatment to the minority, although there lies a genuine interest of them to memorise such issues for their hidden interests that we ignore while considering them tinny. We know the countries keep their interests at a centre. For instance, what the US does, what policy Saudi Arabia holds, how China steers its foreign policy, how Iran drives external affairs. During this month, Dr Razi Azmi wrote a thought-provoking piece on foreign policy in this newspaper on the 16th of September. The same should we adopt and adapt, too.

Understanding the present and the past geopolitics is equally indispensable. Time has come to comprehend the issues holistically and then prioritise accordingly. For there is no doubt in the potential, our premier holds. So, there is still time left to construct an effective road that leads to prosperity.

So, it is always marvellous, necessary and matchless to raise voice against the injustice. However, if that creates further vulnerabilities for us as a nation, then first, we should overcome and clean all those hurdles. Through, we can not only raise the voice but stop those injustices. We can strongly condemn and come against the atrocities of the powerful giants against the weaker.

In other words, if our country calls upon the UN about the global wrong-doings that have created massive challenges for us – especially the global warming, extremism, and accepting the looted money and decline further acceptance – then we would stand on our feet. This way we can break our bowl of begging. We would not need any aid but can give some aid while keeping our self-esteem high.

The writer is a PhD Scholar at the University of Vienna, Austria