Pakistan to receive $200 million from Gates Foundation

NEW YORK: A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed by Pakistan and Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation under which the foundation will provide Pakistan an amount of 200 million dollars for implementation of ‘Ehsas Program’ next year.

A memorandum of understanding in this regard was signed by the both parties in a meeting held in New York on Wednesday, according to the national radio service.

The pledge came when Microsoft founder Bill Gates called on Prime Minister Imran Khan in New York on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly session.

He added that poverty alleviation was on the top priority of his government from day one.

He further stressed that the program would help to achieve the sustainable development goals set under United Nations.

Talking to Bill Gates, the premier also expressed his commitment for complete elimination of polio from the country.