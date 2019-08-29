Frenzied Rhino Flips Car Containing Keeper At German Safari Park

A keeper at a German safari park is lucky to be alive after a powerful rhinoceros flipped her car numerous times while she was trapped inside.

In a video shot by an onlooker from inside a nearby safari vehicle, the enormous animal can be seen charging at the zebra-printed hatchback and repeatedly flipping it with its horn.

The 30-year-old bull, which weighed more than 3 tons, flipped the 1.5-ton car with ease, German news outlet Bild reported.

The zookeeper was reportedly moving the rhino to the stables when he became enraged. She sustained a few bruises and a concussion but wanted to be back at work by Friday, Serengeti Park manager Fabrizio Sepe said.

It’s unknown what antagonized the rhino.

According to Deutsche Welle, the bull, named Kusini, had been living at the park for 18 months for breeding purposes. Kusini is only permitted in the park in the mornings and evenings after visitors driving their own vehicles have left.

The incident has thrown Serengeti Park into the spotlight for the second time this year. In May, two of the park’s lions attacked a zookeeper.