Israel strikes Hamas base after new rocket attacks: army

GAZA CITY: Palestinian Territories: Israeli forces bombed Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip overnight in retaliation for Palestinian rocket attacks, the military said Thursday.

Hamas launched two rockets at Israel late Wednesday — bringing to six the number of strikes from Gaza in less than a week — the army said, adding that thy caused no casualties or damage.

In retaliation, the army said it “struck “a number of military targets in a Hamas naval facility in the northern Gaza Strip.”

A Palestinian security source told AFP a naval base west of Gaza City had been “targeted several times” by Israeli aircraft.

The source said aircraft had also targeted “three sites in the central Gaza Strip and in Khan Yunis” in the south.

He reported no casualties.

There have been a series of deadly incidents along the Gaza border since the start of the month.

On Sunday, the three Palestinians were killed by Israeli soldiers in the northern Gaza Strip.

Last Thursday, a Palestinian was shot dead after firing at Israeli soldiers on the border, the army said.

The previous day, the army said it shot dead four heavily armed Palestinians after one crossed the border and threw a grenade at soldiers.

On August 1, a Palestinian seeking to avenge his brother’s death by Israeli fire entered Israel from Gaza and opened fire on soldiers, the army said.

Three soldiers were wounded and the Palestinian killed.

Regular mass protests began along the Gaza-Israel border in March last year demanding the easing of Israel’s more than decade-old blockade of the territory and the right for Palestinian refugees to return to their ancestral homes in what is now Israel.

At least 305 Palestinians have been since been killed by Israeli fire, the majority during demonstrations.

Seven Israelis have been killed in Gaza-related violence over the same period.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is widely seen as wanting to avoid an escalation in the Gaza Strip before a September 17 general elections, but he faces heavy political pressure to respond firmly.

Israel and Palestinian militants in the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip have fought three wars since 2008.