Fancy some sajji on Eidul Azha?

When it comes to celebrating festivals especially Eidul Azha, mouth-watering Baloch delicacies are an important part of them.

Every culture have the variety of delicious food. However, being a Pakistani I feel blessed to have such an amazing varieties of delicious food. Every province have their traditional food which are irreplaceable.

Aesthetically, when we talk about the province of Balochistan, it is rich in extraordinary beauty, and on the other hand, its delicious food is famous in every part of the world.

Sajji is that specialty of the Baloch which was invented by Baloch ancestors.

Most interestingly, Bhatt-o-sarag is present in second day of Eid in every Baloch family especially in areas of Makran. Extraordinary taste of it make everyone compel to be the first to try it and enjoy the delicious taste.

Nonetheless, it is the arrival of Eid-ul-adha which we celebrate wholeheartedly to remember the sacrifice of Hazrat Ismail AS. Meanwhile, on this delightful occasion it is unavoidable to taste the special Balochi dish Sajji.

Sajji is a traditional Balochi dish which is well liked all over the world because of its unique taste. Sajji is made by meat like chicken, mutton or lamb.

Nevertheless, the people of Makran specially prefer mutton for the extra stunning taste.

Specially, the leg of goat is most common choice for it. Here it is present the most excellent and beneficial way to make Sajji.

First of all, the meat should be fully clean and wash. After that there should be cuts in every side of it. Put salt on the cuts. After that it should be cover for an hour before cooking it. After an hour it should be taken and put it in oven till it cooks well. Take it out from oven and serve it with roti or naan.

The traditional manner in which sajji is prepared is the most authentic. Bhatt-o-sarag is another delicious Balochi dish. Interestingly, a goat’s head is cooked for the dish to be complete and the process of making it is also very easy.

