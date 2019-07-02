Imran Khan himself is the informer involved in Rana’s arrest by ANF: Shehbaz

National Assembly Opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday said, “The informer who led to Rana’s arrest in narcotics case is Imran Khan himself”.

Talking to reporters in Lahore, he alleged that the premier had Sanaullah arrested out of “frustration” and in an attempt to divert the nation’s attention away from the “anti-people” budget presented by the PTI government last month

The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) had on Monday arrested Sanaullah, the PML-N Punjab president, in what is said to be a narcotics case involving proscribed outfits.