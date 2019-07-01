PPP’s Nasir Hussain Shah resigns from ministries

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) stalwart and senior minister of Sindh, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, on Monday tendered his resignation from his posts.

According to sources, Nasir Hussain Shah, on the order of party leadership, resigned from the ministries to run a political campaign in by-election on July 18 in NA-205 Ghotki.

Nasir Shah said that he accepts every decision of the leadership, adding that he would continue to serve the party and the masses as a worker of the PPP.

Nasir Hussain Shah had portfolios of works & services, forest & wildlife, irrigation, prison and religious affairs. He is considered a close aide of Asif Ali Zardari and Faryal Talpur, which is why he was the only legislator in the PPP’s tenure who had five portfolios.

He forwarded his resignation to CM Murad Ali Shah by hand, who then sent it to Sindh Governor Imran Ismail for approval.

Earlier Adviser to Sindh Chief Minister on Sports and Industries and Youth Affairs Sardar Muhammad Bux Khan Mahar tendered his resignation from the post to contest the upcoming elections against his nephew.