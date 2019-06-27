Take pride in your colour!

The concept of shadeism was stemmed from those bygone days of colonialism era of slavery. A social stereotype depicts that shadeism undergoes a strong prejudice or discrimination in which disposition and manners of people come under the notorious influence of skin colour, like light skin versus dark skin.

This deeply embedded discrimination in our society brought us great harms and hindered us to go at par with modern society.

Big Bill Broozy encapsulates the definition of colourism through his song, “If you are white, you’re alright, if you’re brown, stick around, but if you’re black, get back.”

How pathetic is it that in the 21st Century, almost everything is modern and advanced except our notion towards the colour and race of a human being. Throughout the mankind, there have been a lot of wars fought that have reached the zenith, yet, there is one war we are still fighting which has outlasted an exemplar.

We are still combating an absurd war, which is caged in all of us, the war of colourism.

Colourism has always been a common gauge in our society, in the form of discrimination or prejudice to determine if someone fits in the society or not. Colourism has always disadvantaged the dark-skinned people while it has always given supremacy to the ones with lighter-skin tone. The society has always punished those who are darker.

Examples can be drawn in many fronts, societies once fell prey to this notorious practice now are at great liberty, equality and freedom. Leaders like Nelson Mandela in South Africa, Simon Bolivar in North America, Malcolm X and Abraham Lincoln, they all did their untiring political efforts to get rid their nations of this ilk like shadeism and colourism.

We have always used colorism as a weapon to degrade those with darker skin. We as a society has always abased them by labelling them as “ugly” or they’ll ever amount to anything.

However, the media is also involved in the stereotypical portrayal of colourism. The cosmetic industries have relied upon convincing people that a beauty product is needed to complete you. The media has always promoted the “beautifiers” to racial hierarchy. The advertisements of cosmetic agents have put a great influence upon people.

Besides, growing up in Pakistan I have always seen every other person using these “whitening-products” just to be acceptable to society. The desire for having white skin has spread like a wildfire. It has become a common norm throughout the country.

Let’s face it. We also often promote colourism/shadeism in one way or other. While looking for a suitable spouse we favour the lighter-skin over the darker. We pretend like we fear black people.

We pity those who have a dark skin complexion.

We mock those who are of dark complexions.

In a sense of word, we hate all those who have dark complexion.

In modern society, such bizarre and conservative idea about shadeism is wholly incompatible. Discrimination among colours invokes hatreds that ultimately breeds conflict in the society.

Discrimination on basis of colour, racism or shadeism does not bid a good omen that only revert us back to the age of darkness.

Every colour has its own beauty, not one is better than other, but all are different and unique.

Just like the colours in a rainbow where everyone plays an equal part despite being so different from each other.

We should all play a pivotal role to discourage such conservative narratives about the idea of shadeism. Instead, we should muster brotherhood, harmony and mutual understanding to evolve at par with the modern world.

