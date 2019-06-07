Bilawal invites Ahmed Ali Mahar to join PPP

A delegation of politicians from Ghotki district called on Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on the second day of Eid.

Advisor to Sindh CM for Industries, Sports, and Youth affairs Sardar Muhammad Bux Khan Mahar, his brother Bangul Khan Mahar and nephew Ahmed Khan Mahar, son of late Sardar Ali Muhammad Khan Mahar, met Bilawal.

The PPP chairman discussed the political situation in Sukkur, Ghotki district and the upcoming National Assembly by-election during the meeting. The upcoming protest campaign against the government also came under discussion.

Bilawal Bhutto said that the selected government of puppets had ruined the economy. “It is fleecing the people through inflation and price-hike. People have to come out on the streets to save the country and its economy,” he said.

Bilawal Bhutto invited Sardar Ahmed Ali Khan Mahar to join PPP and to contest elections on NA-205 Ghotki on the PPP ticket.

Sardar Ahmed Ali Khan Mahar said that he would decide the matter after consulting other political leaders.

Late Sardar Ali Muhammad Khan Mahar was elected unopposed from NA-205 Ghotki. He later joined the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). His brother Sardar Ali Nawaz Khan Mahar alias Raja Khan Mahar and his cousin Sardar Muhammad Khan Mahar are in the PPP. Sardar Ali Gohar Khan Mahar had joined the Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA).

“Now, the PTI government is continuously ignoring the Sindh issue. It has failed to resolve the issues of its alliances in Sindh. The Mahar family is in contact to join the PPP very soon. The Mahars have a big role in the politics of national and provincial level,” Bilawal said.

Sardar Ali Gohar Khan Mahar had contested against PPP candidates from the GDA platform from Sukkur, Larkana, Nawabshah, Mirpur Khas, Hyderabad. He had given a tough time to the PPP. Now, PPP leaders are in contact with Sardar Ali Gohar Khan Mahar and others. PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has given a green signal to taking prominent figures of GDA into the PPP.