Campaign for out of school children’ enrolment in Sukkur, Khairpur

KHAIRPUR: Education is a basic human right of every child. About three million children are out-of-school in Sindh. The education at primary level particularity in government and public schools is not satisfactory and in rural or remote areas expose dismal picture.

For this purpose, a local organization Marvi Rural Development Organization-MRDO recently launched a campaign for enrolment of children in rural and urban areas of District Sukkur, Rohri and Khairpur. The purpose is to create awareness regarding education in masses to improve enrolment rate of children in schools. Moreover, MRDO is also coordinating with the government officials from education department, parents, representatives of various NGOs, journalists etc.

Ghulam Sughra CEO-MRDO said, “Pakistan’s Constitution declares it an obligation of the State to educate all children without any discrimination. Article 25-A of the Constitution says: “The State shall provide free and compulsory education to all children of the age of five to sixteen years in such manner as may be determined by law. However, sadly its implementation has not yet taken place to date as both laws and rules remain in abeyance in Pakistan and especially in Sindh.

The reason of this is that the tribal lords are still powerful and influenced in their areas where from they get select and reach in the assemblies and then they decide people’s fate.

They are not in favour that the children of poor people can get quality education in the public schools due to this public schools have worse deserted look.

In this regard, MRDO field staff is meeting with the parents by delivering lectures to them through our motivated and well-groomed teams and are encouraging the parents to send their children’s in MRDO schools for there better future and career.

The parents may be reprimanded by saying if they do not get register their children in the school strict action to be taken against them, might be this message change their mind said Salman Ali Manager Programs-MRDO.

MRDO in working hard to bring children back to learning, by providing catch-up education and learning opportunities, training teachers, rehabilitating schools and distributing school furniture and supplies.