Pervaiz Elahi throws his weight behind NAB chairman

Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi on Tuesday declared the video scandal a conspiracy against National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (r) Javed Iqbal. In a statement, Elahi said that those running a malicious campaign against the NAB chairman were enemies of the country and national institutions, and would eat a humble pie like in the past. “The NAB chairman is man of principles, [who is] honest, decent and [had a] strong personality, and the people who are running the malicious campaign should not be in” an illusion that he (NAB chairman) “will quit his position”, he said. He said Justice (r) Javed Iqbal wanted to strengthen the NAB, as stability of national institutions was stability of Pakistan, but elements hostile towards the country were resorting to different tactics to undermine the prestige of national institutions. He said those targeting Justice (r) Javed Iqbal would not succeed in their deplorable objectives and would have to account for their doings. He said those making an interaction with a journalist an issue and afterwards resorting to immoral tactics should know that Justice (r) Javed Iqbal – who had been demonstrating ideal commitment, courage, intelligence and understanding in discharging responsibilities – was not going to be beaten back by such low-level tactics.