PML-N demands parliamentary probe into NAB chairman video controversy

Opposition leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif Friday demanded that a parliamentary committee be formed to interrogate National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (r) Javed Iqbal over an alleged sexual misconduct scandal aired by a private news channel, which the anti-corruption watchdog later vehemently refuted.

“The committee should investigate the issue of the NAB chairman,” Shehbaz, also the president of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), said. “The committee should question the prime minister [Imran Khan] and the NAB chairperson,” he demanded.

Former prime minister and PML-N senior leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, however, said, “Today, it is evident that NAB chairman is being blackmailed and pressure is being built to take action against the opposition.” “Prime minister, his friends and advisers, and the PM House are complicit in the matter, which is not something insignificant. The investigation should be done on the parliamentary forum,” he said, adding that the truth must be shared with the public.

Earlier, the anti-graft body had refuted the contents of the story aired by a private news channel and termed it ‘against the facts, fabricated and based on lies’. “This is a group of blackmailers aiming to damage the repute of the NAB and its chairman,” it had stated.

NAB chief says he will not bow down to any ‘blackmailing’; accountability process will continue

NAB Chairman Justice (r) Javed Iqbal on Friday said he will not bow down to any blackmailing and that the accountability process to continue. “I will not succumb to any propaganda against me. I’ll not be threatened by such attempts,” he vowed.

The NAB chief said he will continue to work within the boundaries of the law and expressed his firm resolve to continue accountability process in the country.

It may be recalled that a local TV channel had on Thursday night aired the alleged audio and video clips of NAB chairman’s inappropriate interactions/conversation with a woman. However, the channel later had to tender a public apology as NAB denied the story. The channel admitted that it had not done due diligence and therefore needed further substantiation regarding the videos. The channel management also apologised for any inconvenience caused to the NAB chairman.