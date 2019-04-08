The Directors of Avengers committed to the ending of Affinity War

Joe and Anthony Russo, the directors of Avengers: End Game have discussed how they are “very committed to the ending” of Infinity War.

Discussing Endgame at a panel hosted by Iron Man director Jon Favreau, Anthony Russo said that “We are very committed to the ending of that movie. We think that stories lose their meaning and relevance and resonance unless there are real stakes.”

“For us, moving into Endgame, the story is very much about how do these characters–how do these heroes–deal with loss?” he added. “Resounding loss, true loss, devastating loss–that’s what they’ve experienced in Infinity War, and that was a unique experience for all of them. How does a person move forward from that moment? How does a hero move forward from that moment? The way we wrote it into the story is, How is everybody on an individual level dealing with that experience, and then how do they collectively deal with it?”