‘Captain Marvel’ breaks ‘Wonder Woman’ record, crosses $1 billion milestone

Marvel Studios’ first female-fronted film ‘Captain Marvel’ has crossed the $1 billion milestone at the global box office.

The Brie Larson-starrer, an origin story of Marvel superhero of the same name, raked in over $358 million in the United States (US), while in the international territories, it amassed $645 million, Walt Disney, Marvel Studios’ parent company, shared.

The film debuted with a bang after minting $455 million gross worldwide in its first week.

In the US, ‘Captain Marvel’ launched with $153 million, the seventh best of any in the 21-film old Marvel Cinematic Universe franchise. The film also registered the second-highest domestic opening weekend for a solo Marvel Cinematic Universe character debut to last year’s ‘Black Panther’

It also beat out its DC counterpart ‘Wonder Woman’, which had domestically earned over $100 million in its first weekend in June 2017.

The film, directed by Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck, features Brie Larson as Captain Marvel AKA Carol Danvers, a US Air Force pilot whose DNA is fused with that of an alien during an accident, which imbues her with the powers of superhuman strength, energy projection and flight.

Also featuring Samuel L Jackson, Jude Law, Gemma Chan, Annette Bening and Ben Mendelsohn, ‘Captain Marvel’ released worldwide on March 8, 2019.