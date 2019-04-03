Documentary ‘The Colour of the Stars’ highlights the dilapidated education system

‘The Colour of the Stars’ is a documentary directed by Ali Baksh Daad that highlights the dilapidating system of education of a beautiful village located in Ball Nigwar called Dilsar. In this documentary, a little boy Gulab Noor is showed as a student of that school. The documentary shows how getting education is such a big problem in that village. The primary school of Dilsar consists of a single classroom without any form or structure. Female students have to come early in the morning to sweep the floor of the class and the boys have to bring water from far off areas as the water in that village is not safe for drinking. Ali Baksh Daad is also the cameraman of this documentary. He points out the feelings and difficulties of these little students. Gulab Noor tells his daily routine work of how he goes with his mother to the primary school and then sells ice-cream.