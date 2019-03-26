Stylish Summer Ponytails

Now that the winter season finally takes the exit door, it is time now to tie your hair up. While we put away all the winter clothes, it is also necessary to unfriend all our winter hairstyles. As the sun in the city gets more and more mean by the minute, there has to be hairstyle ideas that saves us from a bad hair day. During hot sunny days, the hair can get all over the place. Greasy, flat hair, drenched in sweat is definitely not a look anyone is aiming for. Pony tails are making a glorious comeback this season-but the deal is to keep it stylish and trendy. We are done with the plain old style of pony tails-as we kick up the game this season- average pony tails are a big NO! Spice up your pony-tail agenda with these trendy versions. Do not waste another day with a boring ponytail!

Fringes can add a nice frame to your face. It can cover a broad forehead- long bangs can make your face look slimmer. Styling a quick pony tail with some fringe is always a high-fashion look which never gets old.

Bubble pony tails are also trendy. These fashionably-styled ponytails can follow your at formal events too-even with a bridal ‘jora’ you can rock a sleek pony or a messy one! Tying all your hair in a ponytail is not only when you want to keep your hair out of your face- it is an easy, go-to, stylish hair fix If you try and put in a little more effort. Let’s rock this summer with some sleek, sexy, teased ponytails and beat the heat in style!