Turkish Embassy organises Ustad Shafqat Salamat Ali’s music night in the capital

Renowned classical singer of Pakistan Ustad Shafqat Salamat Ali performed during a musical night organised by the Turkish Embassy.

The performance turned out to be a real feast for music lovers, especially those who have a great taste for classical music.

Ustad Shafqat Salamat Ali, who belongs to the famous Sham Chaurasi Gharana, left the audience, including the diplomatic corps, spell-bound with his enchanting melodies and classical performances.

This gharana is well known for the singing of vocal duets, most notably represented in modern times by the brothers Nazakat and Salamat Ali Khan.

A large number of diplomats also attended the Sufi music night and enjoyed the music. “It was a wonderful presentation of classical music,” said a foreign diplomat who attended the music night along with his family.

Information & Broadcasting Minister Fawad Chaudhry was also there to appreciate the splendid performance of a music branch, which needs government patronage especially in order to keep it in intact.

A large number of diplomats also attended the Sufi music night and enjoyed the music. ‘It was a wonderful presentation of classical music,’ said a foreign diplomat who attended the music night along with his family

Turkish Ambassador Ihsan Mustafa Yurdakul, during his brief remarks, said this time the embassy bad decided to host Pakistani Sufi music instead of Turkish music. The ambassador said a proposal was under consideration to arrange a music show of both Pakistani and Turkish artists. He said it will be a sort of a fusion.

The ambassador also expressed sympathies with those who lost lives in New Zealand’s mosque attack and prayed that may God Almighty rest the departed souls in peace and grant courage to the bereaved families to bear this irreparable loss.

Shafqat Ali Khan is a classical singer of the khyal vocal genre, from Pakistan, belonging to the Sham Chaurasia gharana.

The youngest son of Ustad Salamat Ali Khan, Shafqat began performing from the age of seven, when he appeared at the Lahore Music Festival at Lahore, Pakistan in 1979.

Shafqat Ali Khan is the custodian of a 400-year legacy of classical music. A major Pakistani English language newspaper reportedly commented about him, “This line of musicians began with Mian Chand Ali Khan and Mian Suraj Ali Khan who used to quell the heart and soul of Mughal Emperor Akbar by singing for him.”

Published in Daily Times, March 24th 2019.