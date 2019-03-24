What happens at a typical Baloch wedding

Balochistan is a historic province where its natives are known to be brave, hospitable and ‘bahot’, which means one who gives shelter to someone in danger and takes the harm on him or herself.

Baloch are full of cultural traditions and have strong grip on their customs, values, beliefs, language and lifestyle.

Although Baloch weddings have modified over time, some customs are evergreen and remain until today.

Recollecting the special moments from time- honored.

Proposal (Zamati)

A proposal for the chosen girl under the culture norms and values. Elderly people from boy family visit girl’s home hand and their willingness for this proposal. After suggestions and recommendations, girl family shows positive response, further give surety for a responsible relationship.

Proposal (zamati) comes to a fruitful ending. The girl will be presented with gifts, a red scarf. Both families will be in a new connection of “Sang bandi”.

Engagement Abar bandi

Fixing the date and dower, as word for word meaning of ” Aabar” is decision -talk and ” bandi” to tie in. it is a very important part before wedding. The dower and other legal obligation are fixed. If any party do not accept the dower as demanded then the relation can be dismissed at the time.

Eventually, dower is fixed as per Islam or one’s extent. Whereas , Baloch do have their custom dower. They present such as: property, farm ( tomjaa- a- sack of grain produce that amount farm), canal ( hangam- tass- the process of watering field ).

Benefaction (Bejari)

Benefaction is a valuable contribution. Fairly large in amount, presents like rice sack, cattle, goat, even money. It is the first step proceeding toward marriage.

Wiping grain — Dan chanol

Preparation for the marriage starts from here. All relatives join together to do the arrangement of the big day. Cylindrical clay oven ( tandoor ) are fixed, hut – shelter are made, heena is prepared- rice is wiped along with grain stone. Collectively saw the reaming portion of bride dress which will be presented to her by boy family. Celebration, happiness get next level where all family- relative combine together, actually, the work of 10 days done within 5 days.

Chok (Ladok)

Meanwhile, the preparation is going on, each night family members, neighbors, along with close relatives get together for chok -ladok. These nights continues till the remaining work are accomplished. ” Treq janag” is a term used for billing up the dresses together. Younger party engage themselves in assembling the present, adding. 10,000 packed in them for the bride. The suitcases get ready till the day comes.

Invitation — Lotoki

Of course, the close friends relatives, or other special guest who are remaining do need invitation. Group of ladies start their duties -inviting the wedding gust for all days coming up of ceremony, having a note pad to write which invitee has given how must present ( money ) this money is a debt for the families who have to return when the presenter goes through such an occasion.

Julbandi — Puch

Over the succeeding days, come the main special day. The function is started officially.

Julbandi -a decorated cloth; bandi -to tie up. Puch -brought clothes; wearable and necessary items for bride ” jul bandi ” and ” puch” function are celebrated in the same day, while going to bride home, along with the dower, item, gifts to be presented. These suitcases are carried by the ” sargwap”-maid who do all the work of wedding even sings ‘Ladok’.

Jul will be fixed at the corer of room where bride to be is sitting already. After this all will go outside to see the things boy family brought, ‘ sargwap’ with ladok and soth show all the things to the sitting invitees. Hubble bubble provided to the guest ahead with tea and sweets. ‘ chap ‘ is performed delightfully.

Mandhi -Dozokhi

Dozokhi has been given the meaning of hidden. The first heena/ mandhi celebrated in both house separately. No other far guest will join as it is enjoyed within family. This day celebrated that the henna should bring good color while applied. Ladok -soth continues with the sargwap dance and pastime.

Mandhi -henni band

One of the most interesting, energetic day of wedding. In the day, ladies get together for kneading henna. Friends and family put money in the plate kept on beloved head for sargwap to take that money is called ‘ leth’. Later on, the kneaded heena is taken to esteemed home, they put some amount on their desire.

Night comes with lot more fun, excitement. This night is boy’s night as well. ‘Mahfil’ musical night is organized for boys. In the same night bride family visit groom home for henna with them. They delightfully come and start their ‘chap’.

Mean time, groom is brought by his folk for henna an groom finger but do not leave groom hand until he pays an hand some amount to the girls. After the completion of girls function, groom is taken back to boys. When he enters there his friends will tear his clothes for fun , then enjoy the mahfil.

Barath -Jannh

Tough day full of responsibilities. At the time of Jannh (baraat), three most important festivities take place, namely warag (feast), korag and nikah. As for the customs, the bride’s family gifts the groom brand new accessories like clothes, shaving kit, a cologne, toothpaste and a watch etc.

They won’t come like groom family went and gave things to bride, instead of that the groom folks will go in bride home for pitching the things.

Jannh /Warag (feast) is organized in lunch time, guest are presented delicious food.

After the feast now comes the ‘Korag’ time . ‘ Korag’ is outside gathering of boys for the purpose of groom’s salon. Groom will be taken back , riding on a camel’s back to his home. The ladies will praise the groom, word used is ‘Dadh’ for this act.

After love and dadh, groom is taken to mosque for the finial obligation. Nekah is read according to Islam. In other side, the bride gets ready for the most important day of her life. When she would be bound to a guy selected by her family on her willingness.

Groom is brought to the bride room by elderly people. Groom recite a Quranic verse and offer 2 rakat nafal. Will be asked to sit beside there head will be knocked gently. Then will see each other through a mirror, kept in their lap.

All will give blessings.

Mubaraki

The party is still going on. Groom family will visit bride home for mubaraki and will bring things with them.

Note: The bride mom will not meet her daughter till mubaraki.

Wallima -say

Say – the third day of new wedded couple, the couples will be invited by groom’s parents for the feast.

Happy wedded couple will shift to groom home after some days.

Such occasions keep the culture and traditions alive.

