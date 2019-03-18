Emergence of World’s First Extensively Drug-Resistant Typhoid Fever in Pakistan

An ongoing outbreak of world’s first extensively drug-resistant (XDR) typhoid fever has been reported in Pakistan which does not respond to most of the available antibiotics. The earlier case of XDR typhoid was reported in Hyderabad in November 2016. Several cases have also been in the United Kingdom and in the United States among the people who visited Pakistan during 2018. In 2019, the outbreak has spread to the multiple cities of Pakistan and several deaths have been reported. Karachi and Hyderabad being the most affected cities where the majority of cases (96%) been reported.

Typhoid fever is caused by a bacterium Salmonella Typhi, which infects the intestinal tract and can be treated by several antibiotics. But the type of bacterial strain responsible for XDR typhoid fever in Pakistan does not respond to most antibiotics used to treat conventional typhoid fever (ampicillin, chloramphenicol, trimethoprim-sulfamethoxazole, ciprofloxacin, and ceftriaxone). One of the major causes of the resistant in the circulating strain of XDR Salmonella Typhi is the extensive use of antibiotics by the South Asian population.

Health official is trying to identify the possible cause of this outbreak. Vaccination and awareness campaigns have been started to minimize its spread.

Preventive precautions of the XDR typhoid fever should be taken every day;