Your right to know Saturday, March 16, 2019


,

Pakistan army shoots down Indian spy drone

Web Desk

An Indian spy drone was shot down over the line of control by the Pakistan Army on Saturday, said the military’s media wing.

The drone was fired down just after it intruded 150 meters into the Pakistani territory.

Tensions between the neighbor countries started to escalate when a native of the Indian occupied Kashmir crashed his explosives-laden car into an Indian military convoy on February 14.

 

