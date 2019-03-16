Four out of six martyrs being brought back: Foreign Minister

KARACHI: The Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has confirmed that four bodies are being brought back from the New Zealand out of six that were killed in the terrorist attack.

He added that two of the martyrs will be buried in New Zealand while the rest four will be brought back as per the request of their relatives and the government will provide support for the transport of the bodies back to Pakistan.

Three of the Pakistanis who remain missing will be identified through DNA testing that may take some time, said Qureshi.