Facebook and YouTube struggle to remove violent footage of the terrorist attack

The terrorist who killed 49 people and injured 20 others in the mass shooting in New Zealand, Christchurch in two mosques live streamed the whole attack using a head mounted GoPro camera on Facebook. “We are moving to have the extremely distressing footage removed’, reported the New Zealand Police. Facebook confirmed that the law enforcement agencies had alerted them on the video being live streamed.

“We’re also removing any praise or support for the crime and the shooter or shooters as soon as we’re aware,” said Mia Garlick, a Facebook spokesperson in New Zealand. “We will continue working directly with New Zealand Police as their response and investigation continues.” In a tweet, YouTube said: “Please know we are working vigilantly to remove any violent footage.”The removal of the violent footage from Facebook and YouTube should not have been that big of a challenge.

The 28-year old terrorist from Australia will appear in court on Saturday, the New Zealand police added. Two men and a woman who are alleged conspirators of the attack have been taken into custody by the New Zealand police.