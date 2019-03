Sir: Our native town Turbat’s population is increasing rapidly, so it is necessary to install some traffic signals in the city for smooth traffic.

Due to the unavailability of the traffic signals, people are facing accidents and traffic jam on daily basis. Despite having traffic police, traffic flow is still unmanageable. It is my request to the higher authorities to install traffic signals to save the lives.

ZOBAIDA QASIM

Turbat

Published in Daily Times, March 15th 2019.