Block three radar upgrade for JF-17

China Aviation News reported on Friday the development and production of the JF-17 Block 3 which will lead towards Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA) radar system.

Yang Wei, a Chinese legislator and the chief designer of the Pak-China co-developed fighter jet, said, “all related work is being carried out,” for the third block and we will see the JF-17’s informative warfare capability and weapons upgraded.

While speaking to Global Times on Monday, Wei Dongxu, a Beijing-based defense analyst, confirmed that the JF-17 Block 3 will be updated with an active electronically scanned array radar that is capable of gathering more information in a combat situation. It will enable the pilot to engage targets from a longer range and attack multiple targets simultaneously. In addition, a helmet-mounted display and sight system would allow the fighter to target with precision.

“Pakistan, the main user of the JF-17, would have the ability to further share information between the fighter and other platforms, taking advantage of the whole combat system to effectively defend against strong opponents like India”, Wei said.