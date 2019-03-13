UNSC to declare Masood Azhar a Global Terrorist

WASHINGTON: The UN Security Council takes up a resolution that announces Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) Chief Masood Azhar a global terrorist. The United States is urging Pakistan to see the ‘urgency’ of taking action against them.

US Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo asserted the need for an abrupt action against terrorists at a meeting with Indian Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale in Washington on Monday, the State Department said.

The UN Security Council (UNSC) is expected to take up a resolution on March 13 that declares JeM chief a global terrorist.

China has vetoed the move to designate Azhar in the past. China insists that the decision should be acceptable to all.