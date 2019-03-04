Sikh soldiers in Indian army to refuse orders of fight against Pakistan: WSP

LONDON: The World Sikh Parliament (WSP) said that Hindu extremist are responsible for the tensions between Pakistan and India.

The World Sikh Parliament (WSP) said that Pulwama attack proved the extremist Hindu’s are ruling India. Ranjit Singh Srai said that BJP and Congress both are using Pulwama attack as election tool. He said “The Sikh homeland in Indian-controlled Punjab, which itself is going through its own struggle for self-determination, is therefore at the heart of the issue and the World Sikh Parliament will hold India strictly to account for any loss of life or destruction in our homeland.”

He added “The World Sikh Parliament urges the UN to take the lead in seizing this moment to nurture peaceful conflict resolution in both Kashmir and Punjab, based on international law which recognises the right of self-determination as a fundamental human right.”

Ranjit Singh Srai continued “The forcible denial of that right has led directly to hundreds of thousands of deaths in both regions over recent decades; it is time the international community woke up to the need to address the unlawful and morally indefensible position of the Indian state. Let us be clear; there will be no peace in the region until that happens.”

World Sikh Parliament said that “The use of nuclear weapons there risks the annihilation of most of the world’s Sikhs, no Sikh can support the war mongering antics of the Indian establishment and its hysterical media acolytes.”

The WSP appreciated Prime Minister Imran Khan gesture of peace and said “We laud the peaceful posture and wise counsel of Pakistan PM Imran Khan who has repeatedly offered negotiations and talks to his counterpart over recent days.”

In case of war WSP said that “We call on Sikh soldiers serving in Indian forces, in case of war, to refuse to engage in offensive actions and instead to go to Punjab to protect its people in the face of an existential threat to the Sikh nation and other Punjabis. The World Sikh Parliament extends its full support to those in Kashmir who are struggling to secure self-determination in accordance with international law.”