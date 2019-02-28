Junaid Khan plays a rude, harsh and outspoken character in ‘Hania’

Junaid Khan is the Pakistani entertainment industry’s multi-talented heartthrob who has proved himself to be exceptional as a singer, songwriter and an actor.

He is the lead singer of Call and recently collaborated with Indian rock band Spunk to create a chart topping song “Talaash.”

As talented as he has been in the music industry, Junaid Khan has done some remarkable work on television as well. He has a strong fan following because of his dashing looks and mostly because of his choice of roles in different drama serials. He is highly known for his roles in ‘Silsilay’, ‘Khasara’ and ‘Tumhari Mariam’.

But now, Khan has taken a very different track in his current Geo Entertainment channel project – ‘Hania’ that released its first episode on February 21.

‘Hania’ is a dark themed drama that revolves around a serious but very common social issue of domestic abuse within marriage and how it completely destroys the life of an innocent girl who is put to the test of time, pain, pressure and emotions as she sees no way out. It also throws light upon the fact that even though the girl in question should rightfully opt for divorce; she chooses to suffer because our society considers divorce as a curse.

Khan plays Junaid in this drama, an arrogant, rich, spoilt guy who forcefully gets married to Hania who is equally the opposite of Junaid.

The role requires Junaid to be abruptly rude, harsh and very outspoken towards how he feels and leaves no chance to diminish Hania in the marriage.

One wonders why Khan chose such a different role as compared to all his previous ones?

The answer is simply because of the challenge that it brings along. Khan is an actor who is continuously trying to grow himself as an actor and singer. He doesn’t believe in staying in his comfort zone and drama serial ‘Hania’ was the best option to step out of his comfort zone and increase his horizon.

This specific role challenges him towards a role that he has never done before and he is pushing his boundaries to make this role believable and convincing because it’s certainly hard to see him outside that good romantic shell we’ve been seeing him in.

Will Khan be able to do justice to his bad boy character in ‘Hania’? Well, after watching the first episode of ‘Hania’, we can definitely say that he has done a terrific job in justifying his role and his character. Even though this is the first time he’s doing a character outside his comfort zone, we can see how effortlessly he plays his character. Nothing is pushed too far and nothing is under par.

His antagonist role in ‘Hania’ is what makes us want to watch more of it. The drama has already become a favourite amongst all his fans and we can’t wait to watch the next episodes because we want to see more of him.

Published in Daily Times, Mach 1st 2019.