After India’s violation of Pakistan’s airspace on Tuesday morning, actress Mahira Khan said there is nothing uglier than a war, and hopes better sense will prevail. “Nothing uglier. Nothing more ignorant than cheering for war. May sense prevail… Pakistan zindabad,” Mahira, who starred in Bollywood film Raees, tweeted.

Her tweet was a response to a thread on the Twitter wall of Fatima Bhutto, author and granddaughter of former Prime Minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto.

Mawra Hocane feels it is time to put humanity first. “It is time we understand this as humans. The media needs to take charge and stop being provocative. It’s our duty to inculcate peace and use our words for better and not worse. Praying for peace always,” she posted.

Actor Fahad Mustafa also hoped for peace, and said: “War does not determine who is right …Only who is left. Say no to war.”

Taking a dig at a famous dialogue from Karan Johar’s film My Name Is Khan, actor Veena Malik said: “My Name is tree…And I’m not a Terrorist.”

Osman Khalid Butt advocated against the madness of war and wondered if history had taught us anything? “The only war to be fought is against extremism, not just in action but in thought. No rational human being, Pakistani or Indian, would advocate for war between two countries. Has world history taught us nothing?”

Singer Hadiqa Kiani said that there is nothing exciting about war. “We need peace! We need words! We need to grow and not regress! There is nothing exciting or spectacular about war, we are talking about REAL HUMAN lives.”

Famous Youtuber Zaid Ali felt that anyone encouraging war between the two neighbouring countries should be forced to fight themselves: Anyone who is encouraging war between Pakistan and India should be taken out of their house and be forced to fight the war themselves. Tweet karna bohat asaan hai, but for once think of the all the soldiers that die unnecessarily because of this. #PakistanZindabad

Sanam Saeed said that, nothing not even patriotism was enough to justify the murder of innocents. “There is no flag large enough to cover the shame of killing innocent people.”

Published in Daily Times, February 28th 2019.