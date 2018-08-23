Lahore Weather

In pictures: Celebs and their Eid looks

Web Desk

Eid is the major celebration day for all Muslims and they celebrate it with full enthusiasm and spirit. Muslims from all classes of society celebrate this day with maximum fervor and excitement. Our favorite stars are all set to celebrate Eid-ul-Azha with their family and friends.

Let us look at how the celebs are celebrating it this year.

Mawra Hocane

Mahira Khan

Eid Mubarak 💫✨✨

Syra Shahroz

 


Fahad Mustafa


Amir Khan

Sadaf Kanwal

Eid Mubarak to you all .🌹♥️✨

Saboor Aly

 

عید مبارک 🐫 👗 @faizasaqlain

Ayesha Khan

Manyaata Dutt 

Maya Ali

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid


Sania Mirza

Danish Taimoor

EID MUBARAK EVERYONE..

Ayesha Omar

