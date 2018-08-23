In pictures: Celebs and their Eid looks

Eid is the major celebration day for all Muslims and they celebrate it with full enthusiasm and spirit. Muslims from all classes of society celebrate this day with maximum fervor and excitement. Our favorite stars are all set to celebrate Eid-ul-Azha with their family and friends.

Let us look at how the celebs are celebrating it this year.

Mawra Hocane

Mahira Khan



Eid Mubarak 💫✨✨ A post shared by Mahira Khan (@mahirahkhan) on Aug 23, 2018 at 5:43am PDT





Syra Shahroz

A post shared by HELLO! Pakistan (@hellopakistan) on Aug 23, 2018 at 4:45am PDT





Fahad Mustafa



A post shared by HELLO! Pakistan (@hellopakistan) on Aug 23, 2018 at 2:17am PDT





Amir Khan

A post shared by HELLO! Pakistan (@hellopakistan) on Aug 22, 2018 at 11:10pm PDT

Sadaf Kanwal

Eid Mubarak to you all .🌹♥️✨ A post shared by Sadaf Kanwal (@sadafkanwal) on Aug 22, 2018 at 12:11pm PDT

Saboor Aly

عید مبارک 🐫 👗 @faizasaqlain A post shared by Saboor Aly (@sabooraly) on Aug 22, 2018 at 8:58am PDT





Ayesha Khan



A post shared by DIVA Magazine Pakistan (@divamagazinepakistan) on Aug 23, 2018 at 4:42am PDT

Manyaata Dutt

A post shared by Paperazzi Magazine (@paperazzimagazine) on Aug 23, 2018 at 12:57am PDT

Maya Ali

A post shared by Paperazzi Magazine (@paperazzimagazine) on Aug 22, 2018 at 5:28am PDT

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid



A post shared by DIVA Magazine Pakistan (@divamagazinepakistan) on Aug 22, 2018 at 10:41pm PDT





Sania Mirza



A post shared by Sania Mirza (@mirzasaniar) on Aug 22, 2018 at 10:02pm PDT

Danish Taimoor

EID MUBARAK EVERYONE.. A post shared by Danish Taimoor (@danishtaimoor16) on Aug 22, 2018 at 7:50am PDT

Ayesha Omar