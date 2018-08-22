Lahore Weather

Daily Times

Your right to know Wednesday, August 22, 2018


Celebs wish fans a happy Eid-ul-Azha from across the globe

Web Desk

Celebrities from all around the world have extended their warmest wishes to the Muslim community celebration of Eid-ul-Azha on Wednesday.

Renowned stars took to their social media accounts to exchange Eid greetings.

Ali Zafar
The “Channo” singer, Ali Zafar extended Eid wishes and tweeted a calligraphy accompanied by his name.

Gigi Hadid
Victoria Secrets model, Gigi Hadid also wished her Muslim fans on Twitter.

 

Rahul Gandhi
The president of the Indian National Congress, Rahul Gandhi also sent a beautiful message on this occasion of Eid.

Mesut Ozil
German football star Mesut Ozil posted a photo of him on the football field with an Eid wish to his fans.

Ali Abbas Zafar
Indian director Ali Abbas Zafar also wished everyone a message of love, happiness and brotherhood.

Anil Kapoor
Bollywood actor, Anil Kapoor also sent warm and heartfelt wishes to theMuslim community.

Amir Khan (actor) and Amir Khan (boxer)
British-Pakistani boxer Amir Khan and Bollywood actor Amir Khan wish the Muslims around the world.

 

 

Shahid Afridi
Everybody’s favorite, Shahid Afridi also known as ‘Boom Boom Afridi’ extended Eid wishes.

Other former and current cricketers and other sports people joined the club to exchange their Eid wishes.

Submit a Comment