Celebs wish fans a happy Eid-ul-Azha from across the globe

Celebrities from all around the world have extended their warmest wishes to the Muslim community celebration of Eid-ul-Azha on Wednesday.

Renowned stars took to their social media accounts to exchange Eid greetings.

Ali Zafar

The “Channo” singer, Ali Zafar extended Eid wishes and tweeted a calligraphy accompanied by his name.

Gigi Hadid

Victoria Secrets model, Gigi Hadid also wished her Muslim fans on Twitter.

EID MUBARAK to everyone celebrating 💛🌙 — Gigi Hadid (@GiGiHadid) August 21, 2018

Rahul Gandhi

The president of the Indian National Congress, Rahul Gandhi also sent a beautiful message on this occasion of Eid.

Eid Mubarak to each and every one of you! May this Eid bring you great joy, peace and happiness. #EidMubarak — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 22, 2018

Mesut Ozil

German football star Mesut Ozil posted a photo of him on the football field with an Eid wish to his fans.

Ali Abbas Zafar

Indian director Ali Abbas Zafar also wished everyone a message of love, happiness and brotherhood.

Eid mubarak to everyone 🙂 …love , happiness & brotherhood . — ali abbas zafar (@aliabbaszafar) August 22, 2018

Anil Kapoor

Bollywood actor, Anil Kapoor also sent warm and heartfelt wishes to theMuslim community.

Sending warm heartfelt wishes to all of you on the joyous occasion of #Eid! Have a happy feast! #EidMubarak! pic.twitter.com/fuDik4jLnv — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) August 22, 2018

Amir Khan (actor) and Amir Khan (boxer)

British-Pakistani boxer Amir Khan and Bollywood actor Amir Khan wish the Muslims around the world.

Wishing everyone a very happy Eid.

Eid Mubarak !

Love.

a. — Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) August 22, 2018

Eid Mubarak to you all. #TeamKhan 🥊 — Amir Khan (@amirkingkhan) August 21, 2018

Shahid Afridi

Everybody’s favorite, Shahid Afridi also known as ‘Boom Boom Afridi’ extended Eid wishes.

Eid mubarak 🤗

While we celebrate this auspicious #EidulAzha we should not forget the less fortunate and less privileged. Having them in thoughts is good but we must take time out and physically be there for them and share this occasion with them, it will be good for us too Ameen — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) August 22, 2018

Other former and current cricketers and other sports people joined the club to exchange their Eid wishes.

\Eid Mubarak dosto. My thoughts and prayers are with the people effected by the #KeralaFloods. May Allah make their rehab easy and May we be able to have a smile like this girl in our bad days iA pic.twitter.com/ifAP5qlCmn — Shoaib Malik (@realshoaibmalik) August 22, 2018

Eid -Ul Adha Mubarak to everyone celebrating today .. peace ,love and happiness 🙌🏽 — Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) August 22, 2018

Eid Mubarak to everyone, in India and around the world, celebrating the festival of Eid al-Adha. May the blessings of the almighty always be with you. pic.twitter.com/psv3KQJEgj — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) August 22, 2018

Eid Mubarak to all 🤲🏼 , look after all humanity & stay blessed — Mohammad Hafeez (@MHafeez22) August 22, 2018