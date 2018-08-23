Protesters, police clash during anti-loadshedding demonstrations in Dir

NAWABSHAH: Ugly scenes were witnessed when residents of Talashi area in Lower Dir clashed with police officials during protests against prolonged spells of loadshedding on Thursday.

Protesters, including scores of women, gathered outside the WAPDA, while they also blocked the main GT road.

The load-shedding stricken demonstrators later gathered outside the Talash police station, where the security forces baton-charged the protesters and used tear-gas to disperse them.

In response, the protesters threw stones at the police officials, while also caused damages to nearby security vehicles. They also set tires ablaze and chanted anti-administration slogans.

The residents complained that 18-hour-long power-outages, even on occasion of Eid, have forced them to take such a step.

The clashes left several wounded.