Messi is a level above the rest, says coach

Barcelona coach Ernesto Valverde described club captain Lionel Messi as a footballer who is a level above the rest.

After his masterclass against Deportivo Alaves in La Liga opener which assisted the hosts to a comfortable 3-0 win, Messi was showered with praise by the coach.

Speaking about Messi, Valverde said: “Messi has a vision that is better than the rest. With him, we can expect anything.”

He added that the Argentine is a genius and that football lovers are lucky to see him play week in and week out.

“He is like a magician who would pull a rabbit out of his hat every now and then,” the coach said.

The Barcelona ace scored twice to help his team to a comfortable 3-0 win in Spanish league opener.