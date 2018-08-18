Messi, Higuain, Aguero not in Argentina squad for friendlies

Argentina captain Lionel Messi and forwards Gonzalo Higuain and Sergio Aguero have not been called up for next month’s national team friendly fixtures.

Italian-based strikers Lautaro Martinez and Giovanni Simeone are among the 20 new faces in Argentina’s squad to face Guatemala and Colombia.

Earlier this week, Lionel Messi had told interim coach Lionel Scolani that he would not be able to lead the team in the fixtures.

Moreover, former Argentina captain Diego Maradona also advised Messi to take a break from the national team and focus on European football.

Only 9 players who were part of the team’s 23-man World Cup 2018 squad were called up for national team services.

The Barcelona captain will lead his club side against Real Vallodolid in the opening fixture of Spanish La Liga as the Blaugranes look to defend their title.