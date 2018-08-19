Neymar is a bigger superstar than me, says Mbappe

French forward Kylian Mbappe on Sunday said Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) team-mate Neymar is a bigger superstar than him.

Mbappe, who made headlines during France’s World Cup 2018 triumph, continued his stunning form as he scored two in PSG’s 3-1 win over Guingamp.

The 19-year-old, however, gave all credit to Brazilian superstar Neymar, who scored and assisted once.

“Neymar is a superstar, more than me. He worked a lot in Barcelona for that. With a goal and an assist, it is not bad either. I try to bring what I can and help the team win,” Mbappe said.

The youngster added that he is not riding high due to the world cup as his focus on solely on Paris at the moment.

“My career has just started and I want to keep on performing, both for PSG and my national team,” Mbappe said.

PSG boss Thomas Tuchel also lauded Mbappe for his performance.