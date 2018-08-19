On Matthew Perry’s Birthday: 10 times we could relate to Chandler Bing

F.R.I.E.N.D.S star Matthew Perry who played Chandler Bing turns 49 today on 19th August.

Anyone who has ever watched the 90’s show has instantly fallen in love with Chandler. From his bro-mance with Joey to his unconditional love for Monica, Ms. ‘Chanandler Bong’ isn’t just a funny guy full of sarcastic comments; he is a big softie too. Chandler’s awkward moments and how he handled uncomfortable situations with sarcasm is relatable on so many levels

According to me, there is no better way to celebrate Perry’s birthday than by recalling the times Chandler Bing was literally us. Get ready to feel nostalgic.

Hopelessly single and miserable life

Chandler’s desperation is the epitome of every single person’s search for true love. Relatable enough? When food is life

Just like us, Chandler did not let ‘being full’ get in the way of devouring something so tasty. That’s us stuffing a gigantic burger and then the waiter asks “care for any dessert?” No realistic plans for the future

We all have been there where we have no clue about what to do with our lives. Can we BE any more Chandler? The awkwardness

You can always count on Chandler to make you uncomfortable. Just like Chandler; we also find ourselves saying something funny during a serious conversation. Got the moves like Jagger

Who says you need to be good at dancing to dance? We fling our arms and upper body around and don’t even need music to move our feet. Chandler is my guru. Too lazy to work-out

If I had a superpower, it would be the ability to watch people exercise and soak up their health benefits. The sarcasm

Chandler Bing is synonymous with the word, sarcasm. If you also handle uncomfortable situations with sarcasm, then Chandler is definitely your spirit animal Incapable of posing for photos

Some people are gorgeous and get good photos . And then there are people like Chandler, who screw up every photo with their non-photogenic smile. Not a morning person

Ever sit in an 8:00 am class and sleep with your eyes open? I have. Being a softie

Under the sardonic and immature demeanour, Chandler Bing is a big softie. His relationship with Monica, Ross, Rachel, Phoebe and especially Joey is friendship goals.

Here are some more funny Chandler moments: