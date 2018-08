ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has approved a 20-member federal cabinet, said PTI spokesman Fawad Chaudhry on Saturday.

The federal cabinet consists of 15 ministers and five advisers, Fawad added.

The spokesman also shared the names and port folios of the cabinet members:

All the minsters and advisers will take oath at the President House on Monday.

Earlier, Fawad announced that PTI has nominated Dr Arif Alvi for the post of president.