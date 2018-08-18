Lahore Weather

Your right to know Saturday, August 18, 2018


PTI nominates Arif Alvi for president’s post

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has nominated Dr Arif Alvi for the post of president of Pakistan.

PTI’s spokesman Fawad Chaudhry took on twitter to announce the party’s decision:

Arif Alvi  was elected member of the National from Karachi’s NA-247.

Moreover, PTI has also decided to appoint Shah Mehmood Qureshi as the foreign minister.

The party is expected to announce the names of other cabinet members within three days.

