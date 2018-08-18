PTI nominates Arif Alvi for president’s post

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has nominated Dr Arif Alvi for the post of president of Pakistan.

PTI’s spokesman Fawad Chaudhry took on twitter to announce the party’s decision:

PTI has nominated Dr Arif Alvi as its candidate for President of Islamic Republic of Pakistan #PTI — Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) August 18, 2018

Arif Alvi was elected member of the National from Karachi’s NA-247.

Moreover, PTI has also decided to appoint Shah Mehmood Qureshi as the foreign minister.

The party is expected to announce the names of other cabinet members within three days.