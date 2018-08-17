Shehbaz demands formation of parliamentary commission to probe ‘rigging’

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif on Friday said that he, on behalf of the opposition, demands formation of a parliamentary commission to probe alleged rigging in General Elections 2018.

“The General Elections 2018 were the most controversial elections in the country’s history. The entire nation has rejected the results and I, on behalf of the opposition, demand formation of a parliamentary commission to probe into the matter,” Shehbaz said while addressing the National Assembly session after election of the prime minister.

Shehbaz continued that the parliamentary commission must be tasked to probe into the matter and reveal the facts in the parliament and to the nation within 30 days.

Taking jabs at the election proceedings during last month’s polls, the PML-N chief said: “What sort of election proceedings restrict media persons from entering polling stations? The Election Commission of Pakistan totally failed to ensure fair and transparent elections across the country.”

He also criticised the newly-elected PM Imran Khan and his party saying that “when we will demand our rights, we will do so in a respectable manner. We will not curse the parliament or set ablaze our bills.”

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also endorsed Shehbaz’s demand to constitute a commission to probe into rigging allegations.