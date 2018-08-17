PM Imran vows to not spare ‘looters’

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday said that he will not spare anyone who looted the country and will guarantee across the board accountability.

“The country had been longing for the change PTI will bring. We will begin with holding all the looters accountable for their acts. No dacoit will get an NRO,” PM Imran said while addressing the National Assembly after being elected as the premier.

Khan continued that he had neither been fostered by a military dictator, nor was his father a political leader. “Whatever I have achieved throughout my political career, and where I stand today, is due to my 22-year-long efforts,” he added.

“We will conduct accountability for increasing [foreign] debts of the country over the past 10 years. The money, which had to be spent on hospitals and for facilitating the people, went into some individuals’ pockets.”

Turning his guns towards PML-N supremo Shehbaz Sharif and JUI-F leader Fazlur Rehman, the PM said that if the opposition wants to protest against the PTI-led government, he will himself provide containers, resources and food.

“If you want to take matters to the Supreme Court, the ECP, do as you please. If you want to organise a sit-in, I will provide you with containers and food. I have never been blackmailed, because I have nothing to hide,” the newly-elected PM said.