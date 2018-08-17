Imran Khan elected as 22nd prime minister of Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chariman Imran Khan has been elected as the country’s 22nd prime minister.

Imran got the support of 176 MNAs against his opponent Shehbaz Sharif who was supported by 96.

The counting process to elect the country’s 22nd prime minister has started under the leadership of newly sworn-in Speaker of the National Assembly, Asad Qaiser.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan and Pakistan Mulsim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif are contesting for the country’s top slot.

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Jamat-e-Islami (JI) did not take part in the process of election.

Former president Asif Ali Zardari was absent in today’s session.

The PTI chairman apparently has enough majority to be elected as the leader of the house easily as (PPP) has withdrew its support for the opposition’s candidate for the slot, Shehbaz Sharif.

PTI spokesperson Fawad Chaudhry has claimed that Imran will be elected prime minister in the first round of voting by securing more than 180 votes.

According to reports, the PML-N leaders will stage protest after the election. Shehbaz, flanked with other party MNAs, entered the house wearing black band around his arm as a symbol of protest over the alleged rigging in July 25 polls.