Pakistan, China to deepen maritime security ties

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and China have agreed to further deepen practical cooperation in maritime security, science and technology and their respective naval forces.

The agreement emerged during the third round of Maritime Dialogue between Pakistan and China held in Beijing.

The Pakistani delegation was represented by the Additional Secretary of the Foreign Office, Mr. Imtiaz Ahmad while the Director General of Asian Affairs and the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Mr. Wu Jianghao led the Chinese side.

According to a communique issued by foreign office in Islamabad on Friday, both sides held comprehensive discussions on the entire gamut of maritime cooperation between Pakistan and China.

The areas which were covered during the talks were existing maritime cooperation, bilateral cooperation and exchanges between the two navies, cooperation in the fishing sector.

The communique says the two sides expressed satisfaction with the current level of cooperation and vowed to further strengthen and enhance bilateral cooperation in all mutually relevant areas.

Both countries expressed their commitment to further improve cooperation in matters of regional and international significance.

Under the agreement Chine will extend further cooperation to Pakistani maritime security institutions along the Pakistani waters in Arabian Sea to deal with any possible threat.