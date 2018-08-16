Bench scheduled to hear Imran Khan disqualification case dissolves once more

ISLAMABAD: The bench that was to hear Imran Khan’s disqualification case has been dissolved once more.

Justice Athar Minallah, part of the two-member divisional bench formed by IHC a day ago, said he couldn’t hear the case because he has a personal relation with former Chief Justice Iftkhar Muhammad Chaudhry and since his party filed the case, his judgment will be biased.

The mater has once more been sent to the Islamabad High Court Chief Justice so that a new bench can be constituted.

Khan had earlier raised objections regarding the composition of the bench.

