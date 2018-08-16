IHC to hear petition for Imran Khan’s disqualification today

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) will hear a petition seeking Imran Khan, chief of Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf’s (PTI) disqualification under Article 62 of the Constitution.

The divisional bench of the IHC responsible for hearing the petition consists of Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui.

Khan has raised objections over the members and nature of the bench. Khan claimed that Justice Shaukat Aziz had differences with PTI while Justice Athar was the spokesperson of former Chief Justice Iftikhar Chaudhary.

Khan’s counsel will push for a formation of a new bench to further the case.

