Remembering the King of Qawali: Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s top 10 Qawalis

Today, 16th August marks the 21st death anniversary of the King of Qawali (Shahenshah-e-Qawali), Ustaad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan (NFAK) who died at the age of 48 years leaving behind a legacy of more than 125 albums.

The legendary Qawal, Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan blessed the world with some of the best compositions in Qawalis and songs that challenge limitations of time and space. He is the one who introduced the genre of Qawali to the international ground.

Ustaad NFAK’s Sufi and mystical masterpieces as well as romantic tracks are cherished all over the world. Even after 21 years of his death, the world goes crazy when they listen to his velvety soft yet powerful voice.

Celebrating Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s everlasting legacy on his 21st death anniversary, here are his 10 best Qawalis.

1. Dam Mast Qalandar





This soulful Sufi qawali will make anyone dance with ecstasy and joy.

2. Ye Jo Halka Halka Suroor Hai





A qawali for the beloved, you will want to fall in love all over again after listening to it.

3. Sanu Ek Pal Chain Na Awey





The qawali is fused with qawali-rock. NFAK was popularly known for his experimentation in his songs and this particular qawali leaves one in awe.

4. Wohi Khuda Hai





Reciting God’s gifts and blessings, this powerful piece of music will definitely give you goose bumps.

5.Kise Da Yar Na Vichre





This melancholic qawali is about a love story without a happy ending and hurts in all the right places.

6.Afreen Afreen





The way beauty of a beloved has been praised in this ever-green song cannot be done by anyone other than NFAK. Even though Momina Mustehsan and Rahat Fateh Ali Khan have done a great job singing ‘Afreen Afreen’ in Coke Studio, but nobody can do it better than Khan Sahab.

7. Chap Tilak Sab Cheen Li





This subtle and melodious qawali is one of the all time favourites to be played at dholkis and wedding events.

8. Aajaa Tanu Akhiyan Udeek Dia



This qawali is a mellow and soothing musical expression of love for beloved

9. Allah hoo





In this hamd of NFAK, the love of God is highlighted. It soothes your soul and you can’t help but praise every stanza from beginning to end.

10. Tumhe Dil Lagi Bhool Jani Pare Gi



This qawali music track is one of the best ever. Only NFAK can make one sided love sound so poetic and romantic.

Other super hit qawalis include ‘Kiven Mukhre Tou’, ‘Rashk-e-Kamar’, ‘Kamli Wale Muhammad’, ‘Aap Bethe Hain Balin Pe Mere’, ‘Mera Piya Ghar Aya’, ‘Kinna Sona Tenu’ and ‘Saanso Ki Maala Pe Simroon Mai’.

Moreover, according to the Guinness Book of World Records, Nusrat Fateh Ali holds the world record for the largest recorded output by a Qawwali artist.

Singer also known as ‘The Voice of Heaven’ died of cardiac arrest in London on August 16, 1997.