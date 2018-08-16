The Queen of Pop, Madonna turns 60 today

The legendary pop culture icon, Madonna Louise Veronica Ciccone was born in 1958 on 16th August in Michigan. At the young age of 19 she moved to New York where she started to create a name for herself as a dancer and singer.

In her career that has crossed more than two decades; the remarkable singer has sold more than 300 million albums and has remained on top by continuously reinventing herself.

The seven-time Grammy Award winner has spent the last 36 years redefining the rules, creating extraordinary music and videos for her fans worldwide.

Madonna turns 60 today and to celebrate, we’re taking a look back at her 10 biggest hits. (it was not easy to narrow it down to this number)

Like a Prayer (1989)

This song won everyone’s hearts not only because of Madonna’s impressive vocals but also because of the beautiful lyrics, rhythm and the incredible gospel choir.

Material Girl (1984)

This pop hit has a Marilyn Monroe-inspired video, and is all about materialism and wanting to get richer.

Crazy for You (1984)

It is one of the best pop ballads of the 80s. It is definitely a must -have on your playlist!

Vogue (1990)

The iconic song is all about the fashion world, letting go and having fun. Only a star such as Madonna could sing and perform such a bold song.

4 minutes (2008)

Alongside Madonna, the song featured Justin Timberlake and Timbaland. The energy, the vocals, the style and the drive of this song is just out of this world!

Take a Bow (1994)

It is one of the most powerful tracks by Madonna. It was also featured on the famous American show, FRIENDS.

Papa Don’t Preach (1986)

The song has great melody and vocals, incredible musical combination with orchestra. Not to forget Madonna’s superb performance. Frozen (1998)

A brilliant Gothic song, the song was different from what Madonna usually sings. It’s groovy, catchy and calming.