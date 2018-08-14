Must remember our forefather’s sacrifices: Ali Jahangir said on Independence Day

WASHINGTON: On the 71st Independence Day of Pakistan, Pakistan’s ambassador to the United States (US) Ali Jahangir Siddiqui delivered a message to the nation and said, “we must remember our forefathers’ sacrifices this Independence Day.”

Today serves as a reminder of how far we have come and how far we can go in the future, the Pakistani envoy further added.

Talking about the Pakistani nationals residing in the US, Siddiqui said that he hoped they will keep their connections to the country for the betterment of Pakistan.

Siddiqui asserted, that this is the only way to stay connected with our heritage.

Speaking about the youth and the recent General Elections in Pakistan, he remarked that a large number of youngsters have voted in this year’s election and we, (for holding a government office) are accountable to them.

“I for one am full of hope because a large number of young people have voted and we all know young people hold us accountable,” Pakistani envy further added.

He concluded by saying that he is thrilled for the new government as a large number of people have come together and the new government has a long mandate.