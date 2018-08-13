Former PM Yousuf Raza Gilani attended the oath taking ceremony of National Assembly

The first session of the 15th National Assembly ended on Monday after 328 newly elected members took oath. The session observed rivals shaking hands, smiles, new entries as well.

Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani was among the parliamentarians who took oath in today’s session.

Previously, Yousaf Raza Gilani served as the National Assembly Speaker during the government of Benazir Bhutto in 1993.

Besides this, he has also served as the minister for tourism and minister for housing and workforce department.

Moreover, during the PPP government in 2008, he served as the Prime minister of the country.

The Former Speaker National Assembly and former PM Yousaf Raza Gilani attended the 15th National Assembly ceremony. However, during the start of session, speaker of the National Assembly Mr. Ayaz Saddiq warmly welcomed the former premier Mr. Gilani with great honour as everyone in the NA assembly stood up from their seats to pay respect for the veteran politician.

Yousuf Raza Gilani contested election 2018 from NA-158 (Multan) and became successful in wining the contest.