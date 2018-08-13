‘Must-see’ captures from NA inaugural session

The first session of the 15th National Assembly (NA) ended on Monday after 328 newly elected members took oath. The session witnessed rivals shaking hands, smiles, new entries and much more. Here are some best captured moments of the inaugural session:

1. Khan to National Assembly

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and prime minister-in-waiting Imran Khan attended the session and took oath as a member of the National Assembly administered by outgoing Speaker Ayaz Sadiq. Imran has made a record by emerging victorious in five constituencies in July 25 general elections.

2. Representation of ‘strong federation’

PTI’s allies from Sindh and Balochistan – MQM-P’s Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui and BNP-M’s Sardar Akhtar Mengal – standing in front row with prime minister-designated Imran Khan while taking oath.

3. Zardari, Imran shake hands

And, ofcourse this photograph needs no words to say about.

4. A ‘Bhutto’ in Parliament

Asif Ali Zardari watching his 29-year-old son Bilawal taking oath for the first time in the National Assembly.

5. Imran, Bilawal had a picture together

A welcoming gesture as the PTI chief shakes hands and poses for a photo with Bilawal.

6. Prime minister-in-waiting wearing a ‘borrowed’ waistcoat

The prime minister-in-waiting wearing a traditional Shalwar Kameez borrowed waistcoat from a National Assembly employee to pose for a photograph for his parliamentary registration card.

May the 15th National Assembly work in the best interest of the pople of Pakistan!